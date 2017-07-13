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Опубликовано 13 июля 2017, 19:25

Британская модель без ног вышла на подиум на протезах

Девушка, потерявшая конечности из-за инфекции, приняла участие в Неделе альтернативной моды в Белфасте.

Модель из Шотландии Стейси Пэрис, у которой ампутированы обе ноги, приняла участие в Неделе альтернативной моды в Белфасте, сообщает портал "Дни.ру". Она стала первой британкой с ампутированными ногами, вышедшей на подиум в рамках фестиваля.

Стейси потеряла конечности из-за бактериальной инфекции. Заражение произошло во время отдыха во Франции в 2009 году. После этого у девушки произошло отмирание тканей. Ей сделали около 20 операций, ампутировав сначала одну, а потом и вторую ногу.

По словам Пэрис, она никогда не думала о карьере модели, но, приняв участие в нескольких показах, девушка поняла, что является единственной британкой, пережившей двойную ампутацию и выходящей при этом на подиум. Это даёт ей шанс показать окружающим, что мир может быть многообразен.

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Алиса Донченко
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