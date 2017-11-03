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Опубликовано 3 ноября 2017, 02:30

О Витебске снова заговорили, но Шагал тут ни при чём. Причина в ней!

На Западе Витебск, если и знают, то, скорее, как родину Марка Шагала. Тем не менее сейчас об этом городе только и разговоров среди американских гиков. Ирина Сабетская покоряет соцсети своими необычными образами героев игр и мультиков.

"Коралина в Стране Кошмаров"

Хэйли, "Американские папаши"

Терра, "Юные титаны"

Паулина, "Дэнни-призрак"

"Ким Пять-с-плюсом"

Эмбер Макклейн, "Дэнни-призрак"

Хэльга Синклер, "Атлантида. Потерянное царство"

Джейн, "Тарзан"

Мег, "Гриффины"

Фиона, "Шрэк"

Преображение в честь первого дня осени

Матерь драконов, "Игра престолов"

Образ Лары Крофт

"Чудо-женщина"

"Ядовитый плющ"

Игра "Woad Ashe"

Мисти, "Покемоны"

Симметра, игра "Overwatch"

"Леди Локки"

"Человек-паук"

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Сакина Нуриева
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