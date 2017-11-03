О Витебске снова заговорили, но Шагал тут ни при чём. Причина в ней!
На Западе Витебск, если и знают, то, скорее, как родину Марка Шагала. Тем не менее сейчас об этом городе только и разговоров среди американских гиков. Ирина Сабетская покоряет соцсети своими необычными образами героев игр и мультиков.
"Коралина в Стране Кошмаров"
Be careful what you wish for Can't make anything new today because of my little trip, so here's throwback to my Coraline I'll make more photos and also videos soon, so stay tuned ;) ______________________________________________ #coraline #sidebyside #cosplaysidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplayvscharacter #coralinecosplay #cartooncosplay #cosplaycomparison #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaytest #cosplayer #cosplaying #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayphoto #cartoon #halloween #halloweencostume #halloween2017 #horror #horrorcosplay
Хэйли, "Американские папаши"
I edit my first Hayley photo. Hope you'll like it :) Btw bracelets on correct arms. She wear them in show same as me in pic. Idk why in her image here they all not correct. ______________________________________________ #hayley #hayleysmith #americandad #cartoon #cartooncosplay #cosplay #cosplaymodel #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirls #americandadcosplay #cartooncharacter #cosplayergirl #americancartoon #americanshow #poll #patreon #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay
Терра, "Юные титаны"
Terra from Teen Titans side by side ______________________________________________ Awesome blue lenses from @uniqso :) If you need a pair of lenses for Halloween you can use my code "irina10" for discount on @uniqso! ______________________________________________ #teentitans #terrateentitans #sidebyside #cosplaysidebyside #cosplaycomparison #cosplay #sidebysidecosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cartoon #cartooncosplay #cosplayer #cosplaying #cosplaygirl #uniqso #cosplayselfie #starsofcosplayselfie #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayphoto
Паулина, "Дэнни-призрак"
Are you ready for another character from Danny Phantom? Here's Paulina! :) Wig - @evahairofficial (use code EVA9OFF for 9$ discount!) Art by DLToon ______________________________________________ #dannyphantom #paulina #paulinadannyphantom #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cosplaycomparison #cosplay #cosplayselfie #starsofcosplayselfie #cosplaysidebyside #cartoon #cartooncosplay #daniphantom
"Ким Пять-с-плюсом"
Don't have any new photos right now because of my moving, so here's another shoot of my Kim ;) Awesome wig @cosplaybuzz ______________________________________________ #cosplaybuzz #kimpossible #kimpossiblecosplay #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplaycomparison #cosplayer #cosplay #cosplayselfie #cartoon #cartooncosplay #cosplaysidebyside #cosplayvscharacter #cosplaygirl #comparison #disney #disneycosplay
Эмбер Макклейн, "Дэнни-призрак"
Ember McLain from Danny Phantom :) Who also have seen this cartoon in childhood? :D ______________________________________________ #dannyphantom #ember #emberdannyphantom #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cosplaycomparison #cosplay #cosplayselfie #starsofcosplayselfie #cosplaysidebyside #cartoon #cartooncosplay #daniphantom
Хэльга Синклер, "Атлантида. Потерянное царство"
Helga Sinclair - Atlantis: The Los Empire ______________________________________________ #atlantisthelostempire #disneyprincess #disney #disneyworld #disneycosplay #cosplay #cosplaysidebyside #cosplaycomparison #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplaycontest #cosplaymakeup #cartooncosplay #helgasinclair #atlantis #atlantiscosplay
Джейн, "Тарзан"
Мег, "Гриффины"
Meg Griffin side by side ♥️ ______________________________________________ #sidebyside #cosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaying #cosplaygirl #familyguy #familyguycosplay #meggriffin #griffin #griffincosplay #meggriffincosplay #cartoon #cartooncosplay #cosplayselfie #cosplayphoto #cosplayworld #cosplayersofinstagram
Фиона, "Шрэк"
Another one favorite girl from cartoons and new bodyart work - Princess Fiona! Can u guess who will be next? Little hint - her hairs are red! ♥️ _______________________________________________ #fiona #princessfiona #shrek #sidebyside #cosplay #cosplaysidebyside #cartooncosplay #dreamworks #disneyland #disneyworld #disney #disneyprincess #bodyart #bodypaint #cosplayer #cosplaygirls #animatedmovie #animated #animatedseries #shrekdonkey #shrekfiona #miccostumesmodel
Преображение в честь первого дня осени
It's first day of fall, I hope new season will bring so much awesomeness to all of you ♥️ Btw it's one of my first works :D ______________________________________________ #autumn #fall #poisonivy #poisonivycosplay #dc #dccomics #dccosplay #comicscosplay #poisonivycostume #autumnpoisonivy #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaying #cosplayphoto #redhead #gotham #gothamsirens #dcextendeduniverse #dcpoisonivy #1september
Матерь драконов, "Игра престолов"
Danny time again! P.S. I'm not good in Ph, but try my best XD ______________________________________________ #daenerystargaryen #targaryen #cosplay #cosplayselfie #daeneryscosplay #daenerys #gameofthronescosplay #GameofThrones #got7 #got #gotcosplay #dracarys #cosplaygirl #hbo #cosplayer #emiliaclarke #gameofthronesfamily #gots7
Образ Лары Крофт
Lara Croft ❄️ ______________________________________________ #lara #laracroft #laracroftcosplay #laracroftgo #laracrofttombraider #tombraider #cosplay #makeup #gamecosplay #girlgamer #gamergirl #female #femaleprotagonist #makeuplover #laracrofttombraidercosplay #twitchstreamer #twitchgirl #laracrofttheriseofthetombraider #cosplaywip #femaleprotagonist #cosplaystuff #cosplaymodel
"Чудо-женщина"
Wonder Woman This boudoir set will be available in this month on my patreon - patreon.com/cypliukas (active link in bio) ______________________________________________ #wonderwoman #wonderwomancosplay #dc #dccosplayer #dccosplay #dcfanart #comics #comicscosplay #comicscosplayer #cosplay #cosplayer #justiceleague #justiceleaguemovie #dcwonderwoman #makeup #bodyart #bodypaint #geekgirl #geek #starsofcosplayselfie #cosplaygirl #patreonreward #boudoir
"Ядовитый плющ"
Poison Ivy ______________________________________________ #poisonivy #poisonivycosplay #poisonivymakeup #poisonivycostume #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayselfie #dc #dcuniverse #dcpoisonivy #comicscosplay #dccosplay #cosplaymodel #comicsaddict #poisonivyart #redhair #redhairdontcare #starsofcosplaygirl #starsofcosplay #gamecosplay #videogamecosplay
Игра "Woad Ashe"
Woad Ashe ☺️ ______________________________________________ #ashe #woadashe #lol #leaguecosplay #leagueoflegends #leagueoflegendsfanart #leagueoflegendscosplay #leagueoflegendsashe #lolcosplay #lolcosplayer #cosplay #gamecosplay #videogamecosplay #cosplayselfie #gamergirl #cosplay365 #cosplayworld #cosplaygirl #gamergirl #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel
Мисти, "Покемоны"
Misty - Pokémon! A lot of exclusive photos from this photoshoot already available in my patreon (link in bio!) ______________________________________________ #misty #pokemon #pokemoncosplay #mistycosplay #mistypokemon #pokemonxy #pokemongo #pokemonmisty #cosplayer #cosplaymodel #cosplayworld #cosplayselfie #gamergirl #pokeball #anime #animecosplay #animegirl #manga #mangacosplay
Симметра, игра "Overwatch"
Symmetra bodypaint - Overwatch ______________________________________________ #symmetra #symmetracosplay #symmetramain #symmetraoverwatch #symmetrafanart #overwatch #ow #owcosplay #overwatchcosplay #overwatchmemes #overwatchsymmetra #blizzard #blizzardentertainment #blizzardgames #blizzard2017 #blizzardoverwatch #makeup #cosplay #cosplaygirl #bodypaint #bodyart
"Леди Локки"
Lady Loki ______________________________________________ #ladyloki #loki #lokicosplay #lokilaufeyson #lokisarmy #ladylokicosplay #lokicosplayer #lokicostume #marvel #marvelcosplay #marvelcomics #avengers #avengerscosplay #thor #comicscosplay #cosplayselfie #thorragnarok #thorloki #femalecosplay #genderbendcosplay
"Человек-паук"
Spidey bodyart :) ______________________________________________ #spiderman #spidermancosplay #spidermanbodypaint #bodypaint #bodyart #cosplay #cosplayselfie #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #genderbender #genderbentcosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #comics #comicscosplay #bodypaintcosplay #spidermanhomecoming #spiderman2 #spidermanmovie