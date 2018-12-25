Съёмки продолжения "Чудо-женщины" завершены — фото
Фото © Instagram/gal_gadot
Фильм, главную роль в котором сыграет актриса Галь Гадот, выйдет в прокат в июне 2020 года.
Популярная актриса Галь Гадот у себя в Instagram опубликовала поздравление съёмочной команды. Звезда "Чудо-женщины" поздравила команду с последним днём на площадке.
Мы это сделали. Снова! И хотя съёмки первой части "Чудо-женщины" были невероятны, на этот раз всё получилось ещё более уникальным и особенным. Мы снимали в четырёх разных местах в трёх странах, я очень горжусь за почти тысячу членов съёмочной группы.
Галь Гадот
Напомним, действие нового фильма разворачивается в 80-е годы во времена холодной войны. Главный злодей ленты — Гепарда, одна из противниц Чудо-женщины из комиксов. Её сыграла актриса Кристен Уиг. Также к своей роли вернулся Крис Пайн, сыгравший друга Дианы Стива Тревора.
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We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal
Изначально "Чудо-женщина: 1984" должна была выйти в ноябре 2019 года. Однако студия отложила картину на семь месяцев. Музыку к фильму напишет композитор Ханс Циммер.