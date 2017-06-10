Британский художник создал реальных покемонов

Фото: © instagram.com/joshdunlopconceptartist

Британский художник Джошуа Данлоп создал проект под названием "Зоология покемона" — серию фантастических иллюстраций, которые показывают, как выглядели бы покемоны, если бы существовали в реальности.

Бульбазавр

Геодуд

Иви

Пикачу

Here it is! My brand new picture of everyone's favourite little electric Pokemon, Pikachu! Created using 3D-Coat, Zbrush, Keyshot and Photoshop! To help me create more work, please head on over to my Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/JoshuaDunlop Keep up to date with future work and more exciting news by following me on Facebook, Twitter, Tumbler and Instagram: https://www.artstation.com/artist/joshuadunlop https://www.instagram.com/joshdunlopconceptartist/ https://twitter.com/JRRDunlop https://www.facebook.com/JoshDunlopConceptArtist/ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/joshuadunlop What would you like to see next and why? Post your ideas below :) #Pokemon #PokemonGo #Pocketmonsters #PokemonTCG #Pokemongame #Pokemonart #Pokeart #Pokemonfanart #Pokemonartist #Pokemonsunandmoon #Pokemonsunmoon #Pokemon20 #Pokemon20th #Pikachu #Pikachuart #Pikachufanart #Pikapika #Pikachu20 #Conceptart #Conceptartist #Fanart #Nintendo #Gamefreak #JoshuaDunlop #JoshuaDunlopConceptArtist

Публикация от Joshua Dunlop (@joshdunlopconceptartist)

Джиглипуф

It's Jigglypuff! Had a few issues with this one, might come back to it one day #Pokemon #pokémonzoology

Публикация от Joshua Dunlop (@joshdunlopconceptartist)

Кубон

Поливаг

Чармандер

Вульпикс

Сквиртл

