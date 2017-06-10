Британский художник создал реальных покемонов

Бульбазавр
Геодуд
Иви
Merry Christmas Eve-ee! #Eevee #Pokemon What would you like to see next, and why? :D . . Thank you to everyone who continue to support me on my patreon: Patreon.com/JoshuaDunlop . . Tools used: 3D-Coat, Zbrush, Keyshot and Photoshop. . . My social links: Artstation.com/artist/joshuadunlop Instagram.com/joshdunlopconceptartist/ Twitter.com/JRRDunlop Facebook.com/JoshDunlopConceptArtist/ Tumblr.com/blog/joshuadunlop
Пикачу
Here it is! My brand new picture of everyone's favourite little electric Pokemon, Pikachu! Created using 3D-Coat, Zbrush, Keyshot and Photoshop! To help me create more work, please head on over to my Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/JoshuaDunlop Keep up to date with future work and more exciting news by following me on Facebook, Twitter, Tumbler and Instagram: https://www.artstation.com/artist/joshuadunlop https://www.instagram.com/joshdunlopconceptartist/ https://twitter.com/JRRDunlop https://www.facebook.com/JoshDunlopConceptArtist/ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/joshuadunlop What would you like to see next and why? Post your ideas below :) #Pokemon #PokemonGo #Pocketmonsters #PokemonTCG #Pokemongame #Pokemonart #Pokeart #Pokemonfanart #Pokemonartist #Pokemonsunandmoon #Pokemonsunmoon #Pokemon20 #Pokemon20th #Pikachu #Pikachuart #Pikachufanart #Pikapika #Pikachu20 #Conceptart #Conceptartist #Fanart #Nintendo #Gamefreak #JoshuaDunlop #JoshuaDunlopConceptArtist
Джиглипуф
Кубон
Поливаг
Sorry its been a while, but here is my new Pokemon picture, Poliwag! Update: The Pokemon Zoology Website is in production! I will be launching a Kickstarter soon, so follow me to keep up to date on the launch! Tools: 3D-Coat, Zbrush, Keyshot and Photoshop Follow me on: Twitter: @JRRDunlop Facebook: @JoshuaDunlopConceptArtist #Pokemon #pokemongo #pokemon20th #poliwag #poliwagart #pocketmonsters #pokemonsunandmoon #joshuadunlop #conceptart #creature #pokeball #Pokemonfanart
Чармандер
Charmander, created with 3D-Coat, Keyshot and Photoshop. https://www.artstation.com/artist/joshuadunlop https://www.patreon.com/JoshuaDunlop?alert=2 https://m.facebook.com/JoshDunlopConceptArtist/ #pokemon #pokemongo #pokemonart #pokemonsunandmoon #pokemonx #pokemonmoon #pokemony #pokemontcg #pokemonfan #pokemonedit #pokemon20th #conceptart #conceptartist #charmander
Вульпикс
Сквиртл
Squirtle, created with 3D-Coat, Keyshot and Photoshop. https://www.artstation.com/artist/joshuadunlop https://www.patreon.com/JoshuaDunlop?alert=2 https://m.facebook.com/JoshDunlopConceptArtist/ #pokemon #pokemongo #pokemonart #pokemonsunandmoon #pokemonx #pokemonmoon #pokemony #pokemontcg #pokemonfan #pokemonedit #pokemon20th #conceptart #conceptartist #squirtle #squirtlesquad
- Популярные
- По времени