Обама написал предисловие к книге главного тролля Дональда Трампа

Time out from my first 100 days series. I'm excited to announce that my photography book on President Obama will be published this fall by Little, Brown and Company. The book will be more than 300 pages with 300+ photographs. It will be approximately 12"x10". Some of the photos will include a detailed backstory. The book is already available for preorder at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Publication date is set for November 7.

