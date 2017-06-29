Феминистический проект индийского фотографа привёл националистов в ярость

My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. This is silent form of protest which starts from India Gate, one of the most visited sights in India. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #WHPstandout #indiagate #cow #women #protest #womenpower #weekend #indiarising #workingwomen #live #animals #love #laugh #bluesky #standup #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
Всем известно, что в Индии корова считается священным, неприкосновенным животным, но жестокая реальность такова, что люди, женщины, живущие в той же самой стране, не могут добиться справедливости, если кто-то попрал их права и свободы, надругался или причинил любой другой ущерб. Эта несправедливость глубоко задела 23-летнего фотографа из Дели Суятро Гоша.
По статистике, в Индии каждые 15 минут происходит одно изнасилование
По обычаям страны, если кто-то убивает корову, радикальные индийские экстремисты без суда и следствия направляются в дом к семье подозреваемого, избивают, а порой даже и убивают её. Но, если женщина подала в суд за изнасилование, процесс может тянуться годами, и зачастую преступник остаётся безнаказанным. По словам Суятро, его проект является открытым протестом против растущей вседозволенности для радикальных группировок, защищающих коров.
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #maternal #cow #women #protest #womenpower #weekend #indiarising #workingwomen #live #animals @instagram #love #laugh #mortality #standup #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
Эти группировки почувствовали свою свободу в 2014 году, когда к власти пришла националистическая партия "Бхаратия джаната" во главе с премьер-министром Нарендрой Дамодардасом Моди. Апогеем и без того напряжённой ситуации стало линчевание мусульманина, который, по слухам, употреблял и хранил у себя говядину. Это привело к тому, что партия рассматривает законопроект, согласно которому убийство коровы и употребление говядины будут караться смертной казнью.
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #travel #cow #women #protest #womenpower #trains #indiarising #workingwomen #live #animals @instagram #love #laugh #mortality #standup #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
Суятро Гош сам из Калькутты, и об опасном слиянии религии и политики он узнал, лишь переехав в Дели. Он решил противостоять этому и создал свой фотопроект. В начале этого месяца он ездил в Нью-Йорк и там в одном из магазинов товаров для праздников он приобрёл резиновую маску коровы. По возвращении он начал фотографировать девушек в этой маске, выбирая различные локации: от туристических достопримечательностей до уединённых уголков у пруда или в квартире — потому что женщины уязвимы везде.
Я фотографировал женщин из разных слоёв общества. Проект начался в Дели, в столице, откуда растут ноги политики, религии и где рождаются важнейшие дискуссии
Суятро Гош
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. Nicole says : "At least if I walk down the streets in a cow mask, my chances of being harassed will probably be slim. No one wants to harass anyone who looks like a deity or a representative of a deity." #RisingBeyondJingoism #classroom #cow #women #protest #womenpower #politics #indiarising #studying #live #animals @instagram #love #laugh #art #standup #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
Моделями Гоша стали его знакомые и родственницы, поскольку тема, которую он затрагивает, очень щепетильная и ему сложно было подойти к незнакомой девушке. Две недели назад он запустил свой проект в "Инстаграме", и публика благоприятно приняла его. Проблемы начались, когда местные СМИ предали его фотопроект огласке.
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. (Unable to disclose name for security reasons) says : "The mask instils a feeling of closure in the world of creepy gazes and lewd comments. This makes me feel empowered and safe. Empowered because I can raise my voice against these political miscreants and safe because it conceals my identity." #RisingBeyondJingoism #WHPstandout #bedroom #cow #women #protest #womenpower #politics #indiarising #phonecall #live #animals #love #laugh #art #conversation #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
Мне начали поступать сообщения с угрозами в "Твиттер" и "Фейсбук". Мне говорили, что меня и моих моделей нужно отвезти в соборную мечеть, там убить, а наше мясо подать на обед женщинам-журналистам
Суятро Гош
Pianist Calcutta'17 It's been a rollercoaster ride with this project of mine and it's been appreciated in almost all the platforms in the country. Thank you so much for everything the cow will keep travelling If you're interested in it, it's on out on @thetimes on Saturday. Read here - http://bit.ly/2rMwlNl?cc=1dfe314dc3fc79fe958b905b28e5df16 TYT Video too - https://www.youtube.com/embed/iwL05-MKqQA and many other national and international publications ♀️ I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. I asked the woman whom I photographed "How do you feel safe when you wear the mask?" Aanya said : "When I came across Sujatro's first post, I was intrigued. It is such a different concept and I fell inlove with it immediately. I feel that this is a fun and effective way to bring to light the whole 'cows being safer than women' issue and I agree with it completely." #RisingBeyondJingoism #musician #piano #artist #home #art #altenativeart #silent #misplacedpriorities #bengal #calcutta #kolkata_igers #cow #protest #women
Националисты открытым текстом писали, что мечтают увидеть, как мать фотографа будет оплакивать его растерзанное тело. Некоторые более дальновидные агрессоры обратились в полицию и заявили, что Гош саботирует общественность, пытаясь вызвать беспорядки в стране. Но никакие слова не напугали фотографа, ведь он знал, что затрагивает политическую тему.
Holy Animal meets the Holy River Calcutta'17 It's been a rollercoaster ride with this project of mine and it's been appreciated in almost all the platforms in the country. Thank you so much for everything the cow will keep travelling If you're interested in it - @catch.news http://www.catchnews.com/national-news/cows-over-women-a-unique-photo-series-protesting-india-s-misplaced-priorities-66021.html @times_of_india https://www.facebook.com/TimesofIndia/posts/10155503200257139 @timesnow http://www.timesnow.tv/the-buzz/article/whats-trending-in-town-gai-mask-the-new-moral-safety-helmet/63420 @wionews https://www.facebook.com/WIONews/videos/671912879686017/ Read the whole story here : http://www.wionews.com/life-fun/if-the-cow-is-our-mother-then-so-is-a-woman-16903 InUth http://www.inuth.com/trends/social-virals/this-photo-series-has-women-in-cow-masks-since-cows-are-greater-than-women/ Ebela https://ebela.in/national/kolkata-guy-protested-against-misplaced-priorities-of-india-using-a-photo-series-dgtl-1.630782?ref=national-ft-stry%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_mab The Quint https://www.thequint.com/india/2017/06/20/sujatro-ghosh-photo-series-cows-masks-women-safety @indiatimesinsta http://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/23-yo-artist-uses-a-cow-mask-to-point-out-the-flaws-in-our-society-this-is-why-it-s-brilliant-324167.html The Indian Express (Web) http://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/photographer-sujatro-ghosh-images-of-women-wearing-cow-mask-protests-indias-misplaced-priorities-4714059/ @buzzfeedindia https://www.buzzfeed.com/soniathomas/women-wore-cow-masks-to-question-if-cows-are-safer-than?bffbindia&utm_term=4ldqpgp#4ldqpgp @allindiabakchod https://www.facebook.com/IndiaBakchod/posts/1492152207495435:0 Indian Express (Print) http://epaper.indianexpress.com/m/1254019/Indian-Express/June-22,-2017#issue/25/1 and many more ♀️ I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #misplacedpriorities #cow #protest #women
Его держат на плаву массовые положительные отклики жительниц Индии, которые полностью разделяют точку зрения Суятро Гоша и выражают желание поучаствовать в его фотопроекте. Вдохновлённый этими комментариями, фотограф заявил, что его "корова" будет путешествовать.
- Популярные
- По времени