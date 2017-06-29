Художник обучил компьютер искать, обрабатывать и выбирать лучшие фото звёзд

Читайте также

Художник обучил компьютер искать, обрабатывать и выбирать лучшие фото звёзд

511
Мэтти Мо по прозвищу "Самый великий художник" совместно с командой программистов и хакеров создали программу, которая построена на основе нейронных сетей. Она самостоятельно отбирает наиболее знаковые фотографии знаменитостей в Сети, затем пропускает их через всевозможные онлайн-фильтры и тестирует в "Инстаграме". Обработанные фотографии, которые получают больше всего лайков, автоматически попадают на выставку в The McLoughlin Gallery в Сан-Франциско.

1. Ким Кардашьян

2. Марк Цукерберг

3. Канье Уэст

New AI assisted artworks by #themostfamousartist are now officially available -- $500 each -- link in bio -- hurry before they are gone

Публикация от Matty Mo ♻️ (@themostfamousartist)

4. Илон Маск

5. Майли Сайрус

  • Популярные
  • По времени
Похоже, что вы используете блокировщик рекламы :(
Чтобы пользоваться всеми функциями сайта, добавьте нас в исключения!
как отключить
×
Скачайте в App Store
#Первые по срочным новостям!
Загрузите на Google Play
#Первые по срочным новостям!