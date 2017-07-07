Думаете только вас удивляет погода? А вот реакция жителей Кении, где выпал снег

Думаете только вас удивляет погода? А вот реакция жителей Кении, где выпал снег

Фото: © Facebook/Jesouah Kenya IV

Неподалёку от кенийского города Ньери пару дней назад выпал снег. Такое природное явление в разгар лета удивило бы даже россиян, поэтому жители Кении пребывают в настоящем шоке. Лайф предлагает посмотреть, как жители жаркой страны реагируют на привычное нам природное явление. Шутки про то, что "зима близко", превышают допустимый уровень.

<p>Facebook/Kath Ryn</p>

<p>Facebook/Jesouah Kenya IV</p>

