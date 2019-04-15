Энтузиасты установили на OnePlus 6T Windows 10 и запустили Call of Duty

Ресурс NTAuthority в "Твиттере" опубликовал тред с тестированием Windows 10 на смартфоне OnePlus 6T.
A little clip of the 6T I wanted to upload the other day. Don't mind the rotation, video editing capabilities on phones are horrible and I don't have any encoding tools on PC at hand. pic.twitter.com/vu6RQuJmzz— NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) 3 апреля 2019 г.
Операционная система для компьютеров полноценно функционировала на телефоне. Энтузиасты даже запустили игру Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 и смогли полноценно поиграть в неё.
Watch out for the most 'why would you even think of doing this' crossover gameplay video combining WoA with a modification for a formerly-popular FPS series, running live in XTA + Adreno drivers. pic.twitter.com/zBR6FcqPQl— NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Ранее стало известно о совместимости Windows 10 с процессорами компании Qualcomm. Напомним, OnePlus 6T работает на Snapdragon 845. Ранее энтузиасты устанавливали Windows 10 на Google Pixel 3 XL.
