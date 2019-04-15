Энтузиасты установили на OnePlus 6T Windows 10 и запустили Call of Duty

Фото: © twitter.com/NTAuthorit

Система для компьютеров полноценно функционировала на смартфоне. Она даже смогла запустить требовательную игру.

Ресурс NTAuthority в "Твиттере" опубликовал тред с тестированием Windows 10 на смартфоне OnePlus 6T.

Операционная система для компьютеров полноценно функционировала на телефоне. Энтузиасты даже запустили игру Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 и смогли полноценно поиграть в неё.

Ранее стало известно о совместимости Windows 10 с процессорами компании Qualcomm. Напомним, OnePlus 6T работает на Snapdragon 845. Ранее энтузиасты устанавливали Windows 10 на Google Pixel 3 XL.

