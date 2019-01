Кучеров продолжает разрывать НХЛ. Теперь он побил очковый рекорд XXI века

Nikita Kucherov is the first player to hit 70 points within the first 43 games of a season since Jaromir Jagr in 1999-00 (38 GP). #NHLStats



Prior to Kucherov, the fewest team games required by a @TBLightning player to hit 70 points was 53 (Martin St. Louis in 2006-07). pic.twitter.com/jQPvFJgY7i