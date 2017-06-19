Пользователи Twitter призвали проверить безопасность мечетей после ЧП в Лондоне

Пользователи Twitter призвали проверить безопасность мечетей после ЧП в Лондоне

Место ДТП оцеплено полицией. Фото: © REUTERS/Neil Hall

Сегодня, 19 июня, в столице Великобритании водитель фургона врезался в толпу людей. В результате один человек погиб и восемь госпитализированы. Мэр города Садик Хан назвал произошедшее терактом. Как отреагировали на произошедшее пользователи Twitter и Instagram.

"Водитель попытался сбежать"

"Заботьтесь друг о друге"

<p>Фото: © REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

"Полиция должна проверить безопасность возле всех мечетей!"

"Верующие покидают мечеть в Лондоне"

"О нет! Снова?!"

<p>Фото: © REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

"Какого чёрта?"

"Террористическая атака"

Terrorist attack on muslims who just finished taraweeh prayers. #london

Публикация от official page® (@islambook)

