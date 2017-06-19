Пользователи Twitter призвали проверить безопасность мечетей после ЧП в Лондоне

"Водитель попытался сбежать"
A #terrorattack was carried out about an hour ago against Muslims attending prayers at #Finsburypark Mosque in #London. A van driver drove onto the pavement and attempted to run over those leaving the Mosque after prayers. At least 10 people are seriously injured and an old uncle died although a brother tried to perform CPR and struggled to get him to recover. Please be careful brothers when going out and I would advise all my sisters to avoid going out unless necessary. As for Taraweeh, it will be better for you to perform it at home, especially in these circumstances and with it being so late at night. May Allah bring the culprits to justice and protect us all.
"Заботьтесь друг о друге"
Thinking of everyone affected by events in London's #FinsburyPark. Take care of each other.— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) 19 июня 2017 г.
"Полиция должна проверить безопасность возле всех мечетей!"
Terror attack outside #FinsburyPark mosque. Police must urgently review security for all mosques #StandTogether— Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) 19 июня 2017 г.
"Верующие покидают мечеть в Лондоне"
Van rams worshippers leaving London mosque, killing at least one— Emily Bean (@rifortikat1985) 19 июня 2017 г.
"О нет! Снова?!"
OMG Not again! What the he'll is going on?— Sasha Thomas (@Sasha_t6) 19 июня 2017 г.
"Какого чёрта?"
I am so sad. WTF!! Seriously another attack in #London again dear God help them pic.twitter.com/L1G1Ug6tpR— KAYA (@KayaJones) 19 июня 2017 г.
"Террористическая атака"
