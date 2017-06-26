20 лет вселенной Гарри Поттера. Как празднуют фанаты волшебника

Фото: © instagram.com/nali_take_the_crown

Сегодня, 26 июня, исполняется 20 лет со дня выхода первой книги о маге. В 1997 году британское издательство Bloomsbury выпустило творение Джоан Роулинг "Гарри Поттер и философский камень". В Сети запустили хештег #HarryPotter20. Как пользователи отмечают день рождения главного волшебника.

Я буду праздновать "День Гарри Поттера"

"Как же я люблю "Гарри Поттера"

Даже выдры поздравляют Гарри Поттера

"Чудеса"

#HarryPotter20

Публикация от Ayen Enriquez (@ayen.enriquez)

"Ждать письма из Хогвартса"

Twenty years since the first book was published. Still waiting for my letter... Happy 20th! #harrypotter20

Публикация от Comic Con Stockholm/Copenhagen (@comicconnordics)

Как танцует Дамблдор

Как правильно праздновать

20 anni di Harry Potter 26/6/1997 #harrypotter#harrypotter20

Публикация от @nali_take_the_crown

"Поднимите свои палочки "

"Поттер-сокровища"

