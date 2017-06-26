20 лет вселенной Гарри Поттера. Как празднуют фанаты волшебника

Я буду праздновать "День Гарри Поттера"
"Как же я люблю "Гарри Поттера"
I'm so thankful for all of this, I love love love this saga so much#HarryPotter20 https://t.co/gklfPR6NPv— ㅤㅤ (@gldentrio) 26 июня 2017 г.
Даже выдры поздравляют Гарри Поттера
I hear you like otters, so here's some super cute ones for #HarryPotter20— Rogdodge Mcbodge (@rogdodgemcbodge) 26 июня 2017 г.
Filmed at @nfwildlifepark and the you'll want to listen pic.twitter.com/5r4IZG2pC0
"Чудеса"
"Ждать письма из Хогвартса"
Как танцует Дамблдор
It's been 20 years since the first #HarryPotter book came out! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/mRNyddVCQT— NME (@NME) 26 июня 2017 г.
Как правильно праздновать
Celebrating #HarryPotter20 with a Harry Potter Marathon pic.twitter.com/Q5QUCioAzQ— Victoria Lim (@VictoriaLimXZ) 26 июня 2017 г.
"Поднимите свои палочки "
"Поттер-сокровища"
⚡️The magic begins ⚡️ We're celebrating 20 years of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" ❤️ 20 years ago the most magical story was introduced to our world and lifes have changed for thousands of people all around the world. I can't imagine a world without Harry Potter! I am literally lost for words, guys. I don't know what to say, Harry Potter is such a big and wonderful part of my life and this day is so special! I want to thank JK so much for all the joy she brought to me! What a wonderful world, what a wonderful day! #harrypotter #harrypotter20 #bookstagram #booklover #wizardingworld #theboywholived #magic #love
- Популярные
- По времени