На Филиппинах умер старейший бегемот в мире

Старейший в мире гиппопотам — 65-летняя самка по имени Берта — умерла в зоопарке Манилы, Филиппины. Об этом сообщает 24 Heures.
We lost another loyal friend last Friday. In a report from Manila Bulletin's Animal Scene magazine, Bertha, the world's oldest hippo, has died at the age of 61 in Manila Zoo, her home since its opening in July 1959. Bertha never failed to amaze generations of Manileño kids. With her eyes as beautiful as stars in the sky, she looked at the guests warmingly, like a friend who gives sweet greetings along with thousands of fellow animal friends inside the capital city's zoological and botanical garden.
Самка весом 2,5 тонны была найдена мёртвой в пятницу в своём вольере. Экспертиза установила, что смерть животного наступила из-за отказа некоторых внутренних органов.
— Берта — один из пионеров здесь. Её партнёр умер в 1980 году. Пара не успела оставить потомство, — рассказали в администрации зоопарка.
