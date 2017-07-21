Пышная замужняя американка сколотила состояние на продаже своих эротических фото

30-летняя мать двоих детей из американского штата Невада ежемесячно зарабатывает более пяти тысяч долларов, продавая свои эротические фотографии и видеоролики. Как сообщает Daily Mail, Саммерс Вонхессен размещает их на сайте Patreon, а пользователи оплачивают просмотр.
Why are we often so much harder on ourselves than others? If you can look at my stretch marks and thigh creases and find beauty in me STOP making excuses for yourself not to be good enough. Start looking at yourself with the same positive gracious eyes, love yourself. Life is short. Be the kind of sexy you are right now, own it.
Примечательно, что фотографом женщины довольно часто является её муж. Она признаётся, что не нуждается в деньгах, так как полностью обеспечена, и фотографируется ради удовольствия. На страницу Вонхессен в "Инстаграме" подписано порядка 125 тысяч человек.
Something I have that a lot of women identify with is a flabby stretched out loose skin belly. It's from going up and down in weight and from babies. There is a genetic component to it that makes it impossible to get rid of with some. You can do all the crunches in the world. Short of having surgery it's there to stay. The biggest part of my journey to self love was that fucking flabby stretched marked pouch thing I have. I felt like even a lot of bigger plus size women didn't have that. Their skin looked tighter to me. It's not something I see portrayed ever, in a beautiful natural way. Yet soooooo many women have it. The fucking pouch. Lol. I have come to terms with my pouch. With the fact that I can still FEEL and LOOK fucking bomb in shit like thisyou can too xoxox ....my husband took this pic...no ps...just awesome lighting and wind!
"Nudity is not porn" I see that phrase thrown around a lot in some ill conceived support for it. Porn is not evil either. I'm trying hard to straddle a thin line with my page. Representing the natural enjoyment nudity brings me. It is NOT a sexual thing. On the flip side of the coin, I think as a society we have this huge problem with sex. We demonize it, while at the same time sexualizing everything. So I explore my sexuality as well. I'd rather walk down 5th Ave naked than try to look sexy. Sexy doesn't come natural to me. Allowing youself to explore natural desires is OK. It is OK to let men think your SEXY. It doesn't make you a hoe. It doesn't diminish your self worth. It makes you in tune with something fucking basic.
This is a pose I feel is reserved for tall skinny models....not me. Not 5'2" 160 lbs with loose belly skin, and boobs that are disproportionately small to the size of my hips lol BUT!!....my husband took this and encouraged me to do some different poses....he has ALWAYS seen beauty where I have failed to. Loved things about me and my body that I hate. SOOOO many of us have a partner like thissomeone who loves our thunder thighs, or our beer belly, our greasy man hands or our stretch marks!! It took me almost a decade to actually believe mine. I truly always thought he was settling before.....getting to a place where I just believe he LOVES me the way I am has been amazing
