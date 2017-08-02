Как в сказке. Беременные американки предстали в образах принцесс Disney

Американские фотографы из Техаса Вик и Мэри решили устроить весьма необычную съёмку для пяти беременных женщин, которые предстали в образах диснеевских принцесс. Как сообщает издание People, в сказочной фотосессии приняли участие: принцесса Тиана из мультфильма "Принцесса и лягушка", Белль из "Красавицы и Чудовища", принцесса Жасмин из "Аладдина", Белоснежка из мультфильма "Белоснежка и семь гномов" и Золушка из одноимённого анимационного фильма.
— Мы хотели выйти за некие принятые рамки, создать нечто, чего никто ещё не делал. И потом мне пришла в голову мысль: Почему бы не сделать совместную фотосессию принцесс, ожидающих ребёнка, и сделать это креативно? — поделилась впечатлениями автор проекта Мэри. — Это был очень забавный проект для меня, как для большого поклонника классических историй и фильмов, на которых я выросла.
По информации издания, Мэри и Вик начали заниматься детскими фотосессиями после того, как несколько лет назад выяснилось, что сами они не могут родить детей. Поэтому пара решила помогать родителям как можно более интересно сохранить в памяти счастливые мгновения их жизни.
