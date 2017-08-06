После перелома позвоночника кролик ЧиЧи снова может бегать

В США маленький кролик по кличке ЧиЧи привыкает к полноценной жизни после перелома позвоночника, пишет Daily Mail.
At yesterday's therapy appointment, Tech Nina worked on the range of motion in ChiChi's right front leg. The muscles had become so tight that it's been a process to help loosen them but with patience and time they are getting much looser and her arm is getting much more limber and strong! We are so thankful for all the wonderful support Dr. Sosna, Dr. Robbins and team have been providing us, and of course we are so grateful for all of your love!!! *For those of you just joining ChiChi's story, ChiChi suffered from a spinal fracture and we are working with rabbit-savvy vets in a professional environment to help her regain mobility and strength. This is different than an at-home bath, or swimming for fun. There is no need to be concerned for her safety. Thank you!! #physicaltherapy #bunbunshout #fabbunnies #feature_do2 #love #bunny #bunnies #bunnylove #bunniesofinstagram #bunniesofig #rabbit #rabbitsofinstagram #rabbits #rabbitstagram #rabbitsofig #rabbitsoftheworld #water #petstagram #pets #petsofinstagram #petsofig #animalsofinstagram #animals #animalsco #animalsofig #animalsaddict #thedodo
Житель города Санта-Круз в Калифорнии Элис Вукослав нашёл кролика в лесу четыре года назад. После осмотра выяснилось, что позвоночник животного сломан, а лапки атрофированы.
— Он поразил нас с самого начала своим упорством и готовностью продолжать жить в полной мере, поэтому мы согласились сделать всё, что в наших силах, чтобы сделать его счастливым, здоровым и сильным, — сказал мужчина.
#TBT to finding ChiChi alone in the woods of Northern CA with a fractured spine, unable to move her back legs. This picture was taken shortly after we brought her home and she could only sit with her back legs kicked out long in front of her. She amazed us from the start with her tenacity and willingness to continue living life to the fullest so we agreed to do everything in our power to keep her happy, healthy and strong. Swipe left to #fastforward to today, four years later, after multiple #scarftherapy sessions, one rainbow rocket cart, one loving husbun (Mr. Magoo), millions of cuddles, three Hydrotherapy sessions, one cold laser session and a handful of massage therapies and she's STANDING by herself. Thank you all so much for your sweet words. I will reply to every single one of you. Your messages have touched my heart. ❤️ ____________________ #silly #fabbunnies #physicaltherapy #love #bunny #bunnies #bunnylove #bunniesofinstagram #bunniesofig #rabbit #rabbitsofinstagram #rabbits #rabbitstagram #rabbitsofig #rabbitsoftheworld #lapin #conejo #petstagram #pets #petsofinstagram #petsofig #animalsofinstagram #animals #animalsco #animalsofig #animalsaddict #thedodo
Помочь любимцу Элис решил самостоятельно: он смастерил маленькую тележку на двух колёсах и шарфом привязал её к ЧиЧи. Такая конструкция, по словам ветеринаров, позволила укрепиться задним лапкам кролика. Однако спустя два года малыш стал оказываться от бега на тележке, и Элис пошёл по другому пути. Он создал животному персональный аккаунт в "Инстаграме" и зарегистрировался на благотворительном сайте, где ежедневно рассказывал о состоянии малыша. Спустя несколько недель необходимая для лечения кролика сумма была собрана.
While sifting through all of ChiChi's videos I found this gem. It may be one of my all time favorites despite the poor video quality. For those of you who have seen this before, I hope you enjoy seeing it again. For those who haven't seen it yet, here is ChiChi in all her thunder after her most favorite treats with her trusty accomplice following her lead. _____________________ #silly #bunbunshout #fabbunnies #love #bunny #bunnies #bunnylove #bunniesofinstagram #bunniesofig #rabbit #rabbitsofinstagram #rabbits #rabbitstagram #rabbitsofig #rabbitsoftheworld #lapin #conejo #petstagram #pets #petsofinstagram #petsofig #animalsofinstagram #animals #animalsco #animalsofig #animalsaddict #thedodo
Сейчас ЧиЧи проходит гидротерапию, которая, по словам врачей, уменьшает мышечное напряжение и снимает боль.
— Он, словно маленький чемпион, не сдаётся и идёт к своей цели, — сказал хозяин ЧиЧи.
