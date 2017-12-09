"Это рвёт душу". Умирающий медведь валится с ног, не обнаружив еды — видео

Пользователи "Инстаграма" шокированы видео с умирающим от голода белым медведем, которое было снято на канадском острове Баффинова Земля. Ролик опубликовал фотограф Пол Никлен.
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”
— Мы стояли там и плакали, — сообщил он.
Сообщается, что зверя обнаружили представители природоохранительной организации Sea Legacy. На кадрах видно, что медведь в поисках еды еле передвигается. Он ищет еду в мусорном баке, но, не обнаружив там ничего съедобного, без сил валится с ног. Автор видео добавил, что после съёмок косолапый все-таки скончался.
Причиной тому стало глобальное потепление, так как зима в этой части Арктики сократилась и из-за этого медведи не могут охотиться на морских львов и моржей. Соответственно, они не накапливают достаточно еды, чтобы пережить спячку.
В свою очередь в комментариях к видео пользователи соцсети отнеслись с сочувствием к животному.
— Душераздирающе! Спасибо, что показали нам суровую реальность того, за что мы все коллективно в ответе, — написал один пользователь.
— Вы должны показать это своим детям, может быть, если они увидят, что на самом деле происходит в мире, это воодушевит их на то, чтобы призвать других к переменам? — добавил ещё один.
— Очень тяжело смотреть! Это рвёт душу, — резюмировал третий пользователь.
