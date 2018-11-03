Принц Гарри впервые заснял Меган Маркл с животиком

О том, что королевская семья ждёт первенца, стало известно 15 октября, герцогиня Суссекская очень надеется, что родится девочка.

В инстаграм-аккаунте британской королевской семьи впервые появился снимок беременной Меган Маркл. Фото сделал не кто иной, как сам принц Гарри.

Фотография сделана в древнем новозеландском лечу. Принц Гарри и его супруга в течении 16 дней находились в туре по странам Океании.

— Спасибо, Новая Зеландия, за прекрасные недели нашего тура! Было приятно встретить столько замечательных и доброжелательных новозеландцев. Австралия, Фиджи, Тонга и Новая Зеландия — мы едем с чувством и пониманием того, насколько важен каждый человек, — говорится в подписи к фото.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference. There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi (young people) here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Māori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country.” — In Rotorua The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Te Papaiouru Marae, where they met the local Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue iwi. Korowai (feather clocks) were placed on the shoulders of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in preparation for the spectular Pōwhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome. Thank you to everyone that made Their Royal Highnesses final day of their tour such a special one! Mark Tantrum / Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitNZ #New Zealand #Rotorua

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)

Кадр Маркл с животиком растрогал подписчиков.

— Ура, фото с животиком! — комментирует пользователь.

— Какой уже большой живот! — отметил другой.

— Принц Гарри — инстаграмный муж! — сказал другой.

Напомним, о том, что принц Гарри и Меган Маркл ждут первенца, стало известно 15 октября. Букмекеры уже принимают ставки на имя будущего ребёнка. Бывший лакей принцессы Дианы попросил пару назвать малыша в её честь, если это будет девочка, по крайней мере девочку хочет родить Маркл.

