Принц Гарри впервые заснял Меган Маркл с животиком

В инстаграм-аккаунте британской королевской семьи впервые появился снимок беременной Меган Маркл. Фото сделал не кто иной, как сам принц Гарри.
A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.” ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ - Kate Sheppard #commonwealth The Duke of Sussex
Фотография сделана в древнем новозеландском лечу. Принц Гарри и его супруга в течении 16 дней находились в туре по странам Океании.
At the beautiful Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, home of treewalks, mountain biking and 100-year old trees — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, a series of suspension bridges traversing the gaps between its majestic trees, each with their own living deck to ensure viewing platforms adapt to the trees’ rapid growth without any harm. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Rotorua
— Спасибо, Новая Зеландия, за прекрасные недели нашего тура! Было приятно встретить столько замечательных и доброжелательных новозеландцев. Австралия, Фиджи, Тонга и Новая Зеландия — мы едем с чувством и пониманием того, насколько важен каждый человек, — говорится в подписи к фото.
“One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference. There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi (young people) here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Māori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country.” — In Rotorua The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Te Papaiouru Marae, where they met the local Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue iwi. Korowai (feather clocks) were placed on the shoulders of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in preparation for the spectular Pōwhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome. Thank you to everyone that made Their Royal Highnesses final day of their tour such a special one! Mark Tantrum / Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitNZ #New Zealand #Rotorua
Кадр Маркл с животиком растрогал подписчиков.
— Ура, фото с животиком! — комментирует пользователь.
— Какой уже большой живот! — отметил другой.
— Принц Гарри — инстаграмный муж! — сказал другой.
Напомним, о том, что принц Гарри и Меган Маркл ждут первенца, стало известно 15 октября. Букмекеры уже принимают ставки на имя будущего ребёнка. Бывший лакей принцессы Дианы попросил пару назвать малыша в её честь, если это будет девочка, по крайней мере девочку хочет родить Маркл.
