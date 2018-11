В Интернете опубликовали видео, как сирийская ПВО отражает ракетную атаку

#BREAKING: This video shows Pantsir-S1 or S2 of #Syrian Arab Air Defense Force scoring at-least 3 kills on Delilah cruise missiles of #Israel Air Force over Al-Kiswah near #Damascus using 57E6 and 57E6-E missiles and firing constantly their 2A38M 30mm autocannons two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/VTy8cWquP9