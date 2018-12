Российская шахматистка Лагно стала чемпионкой мира по блицу

Kateryna Lagno is the Women’s World Blitz Champion 2018! She scored 13,5 out of 17 undefeated. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh is second, Lei Tingjie third. Congratulations! #wrbc2018

Full standings https://t.co/u8xIaaB9LO Photo by @LennartOotes pic.twitter.com/z1e1rnhRdI