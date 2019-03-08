Сергей Лазарев анонсировал премьеру песни, написанной для Евровидения

Певец Сергей Лазарев объявил о премьере песни, которая была написана к конкурсу Евровидение-2019. Об этом артист сообщил на своей странице в "Инстаграме".
‼️The time has come: Saturday 9 March at 17.00 CET we will release the Eurovision entry for Russia. I really hope you will all LOVE the song as much as I did from the first time I listened to it. This is a new journey for me and I am so excited for it. Thank you @fkirkorov not only for your contribution to the song, but most of all for being always there for me like a brother. True friendship exists in show business and you are the best example of this. Thank you @dimitriskontopoulos for this powerful melody, the great production and all of the hours of work you have spent for this song. @Sharon_Vaughn your words gave meaning to the melody. It’s an honor working with you and singing your lyrics. @moscow_symphony_orchestra your contribution gave a different meaning to the song. I am so glad that we managed to bring live orchestra back to eurovision, even in this way. @the_andrew_weed you are the best sound engineer I have ever worked with. @alxpanayi thank you for your patience, you are a true professional. Finally the biggest thanks goes to everyone in channel “Russia” for trusting me, for the second time, to represent our country. I promise you all to do my best in order to honor your decision. “Tears aren’t quiet things ...” #sergeylazarev #сергейлазарев #eurovision2019 #Russia photo by @dvelichko ❤️🇷🇺
— Я надеюсь, вам всем понравится эта композиция так же сильно, как и мне, когда я впервые её услышал, — написал Лазарев.
Артист добавил, что для него это новое путешествие и он очень взволнован.
Напомним, Сергей Лазарев в этом году представит Россию на Евровидении, которое пройдёт с 14 по 18 мая в Тель-Авиве. Об этом стало известно 8 января. Позже певец оценил свои шансы на победу.
