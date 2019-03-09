Макэвой отдаст расписанную знаменитостями рубашку на благотворительность

Британский актёр Джеймс Макэвой отдаст на благотворительность расписанную знаменитостями рубашку, в которой он пришёл на церемонию вручения премии "Оскар" 25 февраля. Об этом актёр рассказал в "Инстаграме".
Рубашку разыграют в конкурсе, в котором сможет принять участие каждый, кто переведёт $10 на счёт Фонда Роналда Макдоналда.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Calling all shirt and megastar lovers.I went to the oscars and got Graffiti’d by an absolute ton of acting royalty. (List of names below...I’m now a name dropper). I’m going to sweepstake this amazing shirt in aid of @rmhnewyork LINK IN BIO .It is an incredible charity that helps house and feed children and their families whilst they battle cancer. For just 10 bucks or pounds or whatever your currency is you can have the chance to win this shirt or some great secondary prizes and help some beautiful families. Please help if you can and if you can’t thanks for reading. All the best James McAvoy. @helenmirren @kerrywashington @michelleyeoh_official @bryanaholly @brielarson @samuelljackson @michaelbjordan @amanda.peet.1972 @melissamccarthy @sophiet @joejonas @nicholashoult @karamo @lisalibs @taylorswift @rashidajones @mimisotto @princesstagramslam @charlizeafrica @zoeisabellakravitz @prideofgypsies @lanacondor @elizabethbanks @rmhnewyork @mdceleste @prized #amyadams #francesmcdormand #prizeo #shirt #shirts #sweepstakes #celebrity #celeb #oscars #whosignedtheshirt #oscarsshirt #mdcproductions #rmhnyc #pediatriccancer #childhoodcancerawareness
Как отмечается, деньги фонда идут на помощь родителям, которые хотят находиться в больницах вместе с детьми, проходящими лечение.
Макэвой напомнил, что автографы на рубашку поставили актрисы Хелен Миррен и Софи Тёрнер, певица Тэйлор Свифт и актёр Сэмюэл Л. Джексон.
