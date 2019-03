Французский биатлонист Симон Фуркад объявил о завершении карьеры

What a wonderful career it's been for @SimonFrk2!



World Championships:

🥇2009 Mixed relay

🥈2012 Individual

🥈2012 Relay

🥈2013 Relay

🥉2015 Relay@IBU_WC:

🏆2011-12 Individual

Races: 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉

Relay: 🥇x6🥈x7🥉x6

Mixed relay: 🥇x2🥉x2



4-times @IBU_Junior champion pic.twitter.com/f40tTbW9wX