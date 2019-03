Старейший британский полицейский догнал и задержал молодого нарушителя

Our very own @SCKeithSmith has just had a vehicle FTS for him in Benfleet. Despite being 74yrs old he engaged in not only the pursuit but a foot chase detaining the suspect in the gardens of a nearby house. @EssexSpecials @EssexPoliceUK @EP_RPU_South @EP_RPU_North @DCCPippaMills pic.twitter.com/HuSYrMCnGd