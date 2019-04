Два взрыва прогремели на востоке Афганистана

2 border policemen wounded in Nangarhar roadside bombing: By Yousuf Zarifi on 06 April 2019 JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two border policemen were wounded when a pick-up hit a roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said. Attaullah Khogyani, the… https://t.co/bffLkTAha1 pic.twitter.com/9O3IYUFSYT