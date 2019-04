НАТО и Грузия провели совместные учения в Чёрном море

Four vesels 🇳🇱🇷🇴🇧🇬🇹🇷 of Standing #NATO Maritime Group Two has just arrived to Poti, #Georgia. After port visit #SNMG2 will have common ⚓ exercises with 🇬🇪 Coast Guard. Visit shows #moreNATOinGEORGIA and #BlackSeaSecurity awareness.



PS. Happy B-day COM SNMG2 @BoudewijnBoots 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rkEluXm1nm