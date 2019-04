На Украине обнародованы окончательные итоги выборов президента

#BREAKING:

Ukraine's CEC says it has just processed 100% of the electronic protocols. The results in #UkraineElections2019 are:

Zelensky - 73.22% (13, 541, 530 people voted for)

Poroshenko - 24.45% (4, 522, 320)

Spoiled ballots - 2.31% pic.twitter.com/vhxBXQ2GnQ