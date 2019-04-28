Генсек ООН призвал сохранять единство на фоне нападения на синагогу в США

Генеральный секретарь ООН Антониу Гутерреш выразил слова поддержки и сострадания, комментируя стрельбу в синагоге калифорнийского города Поуэй.
Poway is described as a caring, tight-knit community of many faiths.— AJ+ (@ajplus) April 28, 2019
Minoo Anvari, a member of the Chabad of Poway, said her husband was inside during the shooting. He called her and said the attacker was shouting and cursing.
"We are strong; you can't break us," she said. pic.twitter.com/je2N2aGYDB
— Мы все должны сохранять единство в борьбе против антисемитизма и всех форм ненависти. Мои мысли — с семьями жертв и еврейским сообществом во всём мире, — написал генсек ООН в "Твиттере".
I am deeply troubled by the attack on a synagogue in California this Saturday during a Passover service. We must all stand united against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Jewish community worldwide.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 28, 2019
Стрельба в синагоге города Поуэй, штат Калифорния, произошла, когда там отмечали последний день еврейской Пасхи. Как сообщал Лайф, один человек погиб, двое ранены.
San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore confirmed an elderly woman was killed and three other people were injured in the synagogue shooting in Poway, California. The suspect is a 19-year-old man who used an “AR-type assault weapon."https://t.co/3q51U7VHQu— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 27, 2019
