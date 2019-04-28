Генсек ООН призвал сохранять единство на фоне нападения на синагогу в США

Читайте также

Генсек ООН призвал сохранять единство на фоне нападения на синагогу в США

53

Антониу Гутерреш отметил, что его мысли — с семьями жертв и еврейским сообществом во всём мире.

Генеральный секретарь ООН Антониу Гутерреш выразил слова поддержки и сострадания, комментируя стрельбу в синагоге калифорнийского города Поуэй.

— Мы все должны сохранять единство в борьбе против антисемитизма и всех форм ненависти. Мои мысли — с семьями жертв и еврейским сообществом во всём мире, — написал генсек ООН в "Твиттере".

Стрельба в синагоге города Поуэй, штат Калифорния, произошла, когда там отмечали последний день еврейской Пасхи. Как сообщал Лайф, один человек погиб, двое ранены.

Telegram с мгновенными новостями. Подписывайтесь

  • Популярные
  • По времени
Похоже, что вы используете блокировщик рекламы :(
Чтобы пользоваться всеми функциями сайта, добавьте нас в исключения!
как отключить
×