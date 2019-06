Генсеком Совета Европы избрана глава МИД Хорватии

By 159 votes to 105, the Parliamentary Assembly this evening elected Marija Pejčinović Burić (#Croatia) 🇭🇷 as the 14th #CoE Secretary General. She succeeds @TJagland. Congratulations 👏🏼👏👏🏿#CV https://t.co/B8rxMrRGIf pic.twitter.com/loa1og7Vk0