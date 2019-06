У побережья Кипра обнаружили затонувший римский корабль с древними амфорами

#Cyprus discovers 'first undisturbed #Roman shipwreck’ off #Protaras coast



“The site is a wreck of a Roman ship, loaded with transport amphorae, most probably from #Syria and #Cilicia" https://t.co/mplvhOd5W5https://t.co/35ht9NLlSE pic.twitter.com/zR3eBuQdXb