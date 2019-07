В Судане сообщили о предотвращении попытки госпереворота

#SupportSudan #June_3rd_Massacre

Video showing how brutally the Gen Hemidti-led RSF (Janjawid) & shadowy Islamists’ militias dispersed the Khartoum sit-in on June 3rd Camped protesters were violently assaulted, tortured, killed & raped. @CBCNews @nytimes @AP @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/9oVFZl14Oh