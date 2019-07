Полиция ликвидировала подозреваемого в стрельбе на фестивале в Калифорнии

#GilroyGarlicFestival shooting, per police:



* 3 victims, 1 suspect dead

* At least 15 hurt

* Suspect appears to have cut secure fence

* Suspect armed with some type of rifle

* Witness line: 408-846-0583

* Reunification line: 408-846-0584



