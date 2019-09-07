Фермеры покалечили веган-активистку, спасшую кроликов

View this post on Instagram
Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. . The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles. The police came and told us to leave peacefully, which we did. After we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour. We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails. They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with 5 other farmers’ cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a ‘safe place’. We asked them to escort us home but they refused and said we would be okay. They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their call pulled up alongside us and shot at us. The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We’re currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime. . The most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe. They are far from that hell hole. I don’t want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals? . Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.
Британская веган-активистка получила множество травм после того, как разгневанные фермеры открыли огонь по её автомобилю, сообщает DailyMail.
Жительница Барселоны Мия опубликовала в Сети видео с кровью на лице и ногах. Она рассказала своим подписчикам о том, как пробралась на кроличью ферму в испанском Гурбе, район Осона, и "спасла" животных. Однако фермеры не оценили её поступок.
Фермеры выстрелили в окно автомобиля девушки, в результате чего она получила многочисленные порезы на лице и ногах.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Neytiri. She is one of the 16 lives rescued from the action this weekend. She was spotted immediately by our fantastic vet @shakirafree, spinning round and around in circles in her cage with her head tilted, showing clear signs of E.cuniculi, a parasite in the ear caused by filthy living conditions. . We took her to the vet and they confirmed she is only a couple weeks old. She is now on a course of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anti-parasites and depending on the severity of her condition and how long she’s been like that, she will recover in a few days or weeks and her head will return to the upright position again! She has such a character and is so full of energy despite the discomfort she must be in from all the disorientation and muscle strain from her neck. I will post regular updates about her and the others on my stories and if anyone wants to help with the vet bills and sanctuary costs, I have put the fundraiser in my bio! . These 16 are the lucky ones. After actions like this we get to home but for them there is no way out. We only managed to find a home for 16 beforehand, so had to leave thousands of mothers and babies behind. They will be trapped inside those cages for their entire lives, their only escape is when they are shipped off to a slaughterhouse to be murdered for their flesh and fur. Rabbits like these are also abused for animal testing, tortured for a lifetime before eventually getting murdered too. They are also regularly kept as ‘pets’ often in solitary confinement and inappropriate conditions suffering from boredom and multiple other health issues. . What we do the animals need to end immediately. This injustice has gone on far too long. We will continue to enter in these facilities to expose these horrors and liberate the beings trapped inside for as long as it takes. We are not going anywhere. Join us in our fight, be vegan, be active and let’s put an end to this once and for all.
По словам Мии, ей удалось спасти 16 жизней, однако в полиции Каталонии говорят о 14 спасённых кроликах.
В полиции также заявили, что в окно, вероятно, попала не пуля, а "тяжёлый предмет", который и разбил стекло.
Всего в спасении кроликов участвовало 15 активистов. По словам Мии, их преследовали фермеры на автомобилях.
Когда фермерам удалось их догнать, произошла драка. Как рассказала девушка, они позвонили в полицию. Полицейские сопроводили активистов в "безопасное место", но они отказались ехать домой, заявив, что всё будет в порядке.
Спустя десять минут после того, как полиция уехала, возле активистов появилась машина и фермеры стали стрелять в них через окно.
Мия рассказала, что осколки разбившегося окна машины сильно поцарапали ей лицо и ноги. Сейчас она вместе с другими активистами находится в больнице.
