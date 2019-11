Пять человек, в том числе трое детей, погибли во время стрельбы в Калифорнии

UPDATE: Police say among the dead are:

- 31-year-old man

- 29-year-old woman

- Three children ages 3, 5 & 9.

An 11-yr-old is in the hospital.

All are believed to be family members. Police say they believe the shooter is among the dead. @fox5sandiego @heyguyfox5 pic.twitter.com/pT4NUfmhsh