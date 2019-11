В Дрездене из музея украли бесценные коллекции украшений

The heist in Dreden this morning, if confirmed, could be the largest art theft in history.



The Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vault) was founded by Augustus the Strong in 1723, and is named after the malachite-green columns of the initial rooms.



Press reports:https://t.co/v1ZQzRVba3 pic.twitter.com/JGEwpb2x9y