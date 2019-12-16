В США самолёт совершил экстренную посадку из-за возгорания двигателя — видео

В США авиалайнер компании United Airlines, летевший из Сан-Диего в Чикаго, совершил экстренную посадку. Об этом сообщает CNN.
Strange to sit there & think ‘What if this is it?’ To just sit there & accept the potential fate that seems to be a possibility & not tell the sleeping people all around you. No need to panic the others. I’m a pretty calm person but took me a while to stop the shakes & trembles. pic.twitter.com/4rWfNvFhBM— Thomas Chorny (@SteepleCoach) December 16, 2019
Уточняется, что у самолёта загорелся двигатель.
Никто из находившихся на борту не пострадал.
