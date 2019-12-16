В США самолёт совершил экстренную посадку из-за возгорания двигателя — видео

В США авиалайнер компании United Airlines, летевший из Сан-Диего в Чикаго, совершил экстренную посадку. Об этом сообщает CNN.

Уточняется, что у самолёта загорелся двигатель.

Никто из находившихся на борту не пострадал.

