У пятикратного олимпийского чемпиона Эдриана обнаружили рак

Пятикратный олимпийский чемпион по плаванию Натан Эдриан сообщил в своей социальной сети, что у него обнаружили рак яичка. Из-за того что злокачественная опухоль была выявлена врачами на ранней стадии, специалисты дают благоприятный прогноз.
— В ближайшие недели я вернусь в воду и продолжу готовиться к Олимпиаде в Токио, — отметил сам пловец.
Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer
Напомним, что Эдриан является пятикратным олимпийским чемпионом, имеет серебряную и две бронзовые медали Игр. Также он восьмикратный чемпион мира.
- Популярные
- По времени