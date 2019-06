Лобов теперь действительно "Легенда"

🇮🇪🇷🇺 @RusHammerMMA takes the Unanimous decision in the MAIN EVENT OF #BKFC6, defeating Paulie Malignaggi!



😯What an amazing event, if you missed this, you can order it on #FITETV, because it comes with a lifetime, unlimited replay!



🔥Thank you for joining us tonight! pic.twitter.com/O8Z7F8bGzf