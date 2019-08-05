"Зенит" выступил с заявлением по расистскому скандалу

Футбольный клуб "Зенит" опубликовал заявление на английском языке, где говорится, что СМИ неправильно истолковали смысл баннера, из-за которого и начался скандал.
Провокация Запада. СМИ обвинили "Зенит" в расизме из-за Малкома
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Official Club statement regarding reports in the media The club are aware of various reports across the media of an incident that presumably took place in the recent RPL match against Krasnodar and wish to clarify the situation. Zenit Football Club are aware a banner was revealed by a small number of individuals that read “Thank you leadership for believing in tradition” (Спасибо руководству за верность традициям) and that the meaning of this statement has been misrepresented in media, and based on these misrepresentations, incorrect conclusions have been drawn that have no basis in reality. Zenit have a long standing tradition of inviting the best players from all over the world to the club, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or nationality. The club have long supported and instigated anti-racism, inclusivity and equality initiatives and will continue to do so now, and in the future. At the same time, we wish to express our deep regret that media outlets abroad and others, including football clubs, have disingenuously reported the matter, and we would hope that moving forward such organisations would fully check the facts before making any such derogatory statements or accusations. Zenit Football Club would be delighted to invite those commenting on the situation to attend one of our home matches and experience the hospitality that we so famously showed during the 2018 World Cup and other international competitions and events.
— Значение баннера со словами "Спасибо руководству за верность традициям" было искажено в средствах массовой информации, на основании которых были сделаны неверные представления, неправильные выводы, не имеющие под собой оснований в реальности, — говорится в заявлении клуба. — У "Зенита" есть давняя традиция приглашать лучших игроков со всего мира, независимо от их происхождения или национальности.
Также "Зенит" пригласил на стадион всех сомневающихся людей, чтобы они могли лично наблюдать атмосферу во время матчей.