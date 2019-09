Легендарный Бьорндален стал главным тренером сборной Китая по биатлону

At the SBWCHs in Minsk they congratulated Team China -- now they'll become their coaches!@oebjorndalen will be 🇨🇳 head coach with responsibilities for both men & women while @DaryaDomracheva will be coach for the 🇨🇳 women's team.

@beijing2022



📷: Christian Manzoni pic.twitter.com/wsIXPQllYb