Американская бегунья прославилась, "рисуя" пенисы во время пробежек

View this post on Instagram

There’s a lot of positives about my vacation from now until Jan 2 - but the biggest is that I have tons of free time to #dickrun ‍♀️ HAPPY FRIYAY YOU GUYS. - - - - - - PS- my legs are so sore from Wednesday still, and this run was pretty hilly (100+ feet gains / mile).... I had to WORK the last .25 mile to bring my pace sub 10 and literally barely made it hah . . . . . . #nobullproject #friyay #fridaymotivation #happyfriday #vacationmode #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun