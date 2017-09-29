18-летняя немецкая бегунья стала самой сексуальной атлеткой благодаря Instagram
Алисия Шмидт, 18-летняя бегунья из Германии, планирует принять участие в Олимпийских играх только в 2020 году, но уже сейчас о ней знают тысячи поклонников спорта и не только.
As some of you might already know, I'm about to begin a new chapter in life. I will leave my hometown to start a new adventure elsewhere! I want to thank all of you guys who supported me until now❤ Moreover, I want to thank my partner @puma and @profuelsupplements! I definitely don't take this for granted and all of this is not out of the ordinary. I am so grateful for all the support I received along the way. Hope ya'll have a nice Sunday! • • • • • • • • #sport#fit#health#lifestyle#happy#running#profuel#potsdam#track#trackandfield#tracknation#trackgirl#puma#pumafenty#pumarunning#runninggirl#healthylifestyle#fitnessgirl#fashion#fashionable#cap#elites360
Любители спорта и завсегдатаи "Инстаграма" знают, что немецкая бегунья Алисия Шмидт, выходя на дорожку, приковывает к себе взгляды всего стадиона. Виной тому потрясающая внешность девушки.
Salty vibes . . . . . . . #adventureculture #summervibes #fitnessgirl #sealife #beachwaves #vsco #livingthedream #kohphangan #kohsamui #bikinigirl #followmefaraway #welivetoexplore #igshotz #travelandlife #justbackfrombeach #fitnessmotivation #bikinibody #traveltheworld #blondehair #beachlife #wearetravelgirls #vacationgoals #takemethere #beach
Алисия с успехом пользуется тем, чем наградила её природа, подписывая контракты с компаниями-гигантами, такими как Puma, и набирая орды поклонников в "Инстаграме".
Morgen gehts endlich los mit dem Staffelvorlauf bei den Europameisterschaften! wir freuen uns schon mega und sind bereit drückt uns um 10.30 Uhr die Daumen das wir am Sonntag sicher im Finale stehen Es wird live übertragen bei http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/eaa/ . . . #sport#trackandfield#nationalteam#grosseto2017#trackgirl#europeanchampionships#relay#italy#400m#health#fit#trainhard#blonde#hair#teamgermany#running#sprint#tracknation#athletics#nike#germany#strong
Девушка любит делиться со своими подписчиками довольно откровенными фотографиями, демонстрирующими идеальную внешность и фигуру. То и дело она выкладывает снимки и видео в купальных костюмах, заставляя поклонников ссориться друг с другом в комментариях, а соперниц — кусать от зависти локти.
2016 was such an amazing year and I'm so grateful for everything that happened. My dreams are slowly coming true and I have achieved every goal I set this year. That wouldn't have been possible without my family, friends, my coach and all the hard work. I can't wait to see where 2017 will take me and how much further I can push myself. // @luiswindpassinger #tracknation #trackandfield #tracklife #trackgirl #health #fitness #fit #TFLers #workout #train #training #photooftheday #health #healthy #instahealth #healthychoices #active #strong #motivation #instagood #determination #lifestyle #getfit #excercise
На данный момент на "инстаграм" девушки подписано почти 35 тысяч человек. Популярность Алисии привела к тому, что сайт Busted Coverage назвал её самой сексуальной атлеткой в мире.