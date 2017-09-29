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Опубликовано 29 сентября 2017, 02:45

18-летняя немецкая бегунья стала самой сексуальной атлеткой благодаря Instagram

Алисия Шмидт, 18-летняя бегунья из Германии, планирует принять участие в Олимпийских играх только в 2020 году, но уже сейчас о ней знают тысячи поклонников спорта и не только.

Любители спорта и завсегдатаи "Инстаграма" знают, что немецкая бегунья Алисия Шмидт, выходя на дорожку, приковывает к себе взгляды всего стадиона. Виной тому потрясающая внешность девушки.

Алисия с успехом пользуется тем, чем наградила её природа, подписывая контракты с компаниями-гигантами, такими как Puma, и набирая орды поклонников в "Инстаграме".

Девушка любит делиться со своими подписчиками довольно откровенными фотографиями, демонстрирующими идеальную внешность и фигуру. То и дело она выкладывает снимки и видео в купальных костюмах, заставляя поклонников ссориться друг с другом в комментариях, а соперниц — кусать от зависти локти.

На данный момент на "инстаграм" девушки подписано почти 35 тысяч человек. Популярность Алисии привела к тому, что сайт Busted Coverage назвал её самой сексуальной атлеткой в мире.

Nothing ever happens if you don't make it happen / @luiswindpassinger

Публикация от ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd)

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Юлия Зинченко
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