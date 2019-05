Лазарев прошёл в финал Евровидения-2019 с песней Scream

The 10 finalists going through to the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday are:



🇲🇰 North Macedonia

🇳🇱 The Netherlands

🇦🇱 Albania

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇷🇺 Russia

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

🇩🇰 Denmark

🇳🇴 Norway

🇨🇭 Switzerland

