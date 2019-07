Исполнитель роли Робба Старка из "Игры престолов" получил учёную степень

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to @maddenrichard for receiving his honorary doctorate at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for services in drama. Richard attended school here and graduated in 2007. So proud of you and all you have accomplished! Love you and hope you had a great day! If you want to fall in love with him even more, I recommend swiping to the last picture 😍#richardmadden #honorarydoctorate #proud #scotland #royalconservatoireofscotland #graduate #alumni