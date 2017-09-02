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Опубликовано 2 сентября 2017, 00:57

"Роза Англии". Льюис Хэмилтон посвятил стихотворение принцессе Диане

Гонщик Льюис Хэмилтон. Фото: &copy; REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Гонщик Льюис Хэмилтон. Фото: © REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Строки описывают переживания, которые испытал гонщик 31 августа 1997 года после гибели Дианы в Париже.

Трёхкратный чемпион "Формулы-1" британец Льюис Хэмилтон опубликовал на своей странице в "Инстаграме" стихотворение, написанное к 20-летию гибели принцессы Дианы.

Englands Rose The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people's princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We'd hope she'd lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had She'd light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose By Lewis Hamilton #princessdiana #godblessyou #rip #20years #englandsrose @paulripke @vanmorrisonofficial Into the Mystic

Публикация от Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

— Там никогда не будет такой, как вы,

Теперь сверкающей звезды в полночном небе.

Я буду всегда помнить вас,

Принцессу Диану,

Как нашу нежную народную Розу, — пишет гонщик.

Отметим, что на момент гибели принцессы Хэмилтону было 12 лет.

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Эмила Сидорова
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