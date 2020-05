Двух потерявшихся рыбаков нашли в Микронезии после 42-дневного дрейфа в открытом море

US #Navy P-8A #Poseidon aircraft of VP-8 dropped a UNI-PAC II #SAR #rescue kit Tuesday to help save 3 fishermen drifting in the South #Pacific - 1st time the new rescue kit was used for real. A #Micronesia patrol boat later picked up the sailors. https://t.co/hMzP5GDKYW pic.twitter.com/Xg9oOJvtvC