10 российских мемов, которые теперь знают даже иностранцы

well but my fridge is empty

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

mom wondering where all our shampoos went: 7 year old me: alchemy

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

the burners on the stove be like:

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Didn't think your mum and dad will leave you with nothing, now did ya?

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

it's enough for today

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

the forum post from 2005 me searching for a solution to my problem

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

nobody: 8 year old me for no reason:

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Astronomy Astrology

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

daamn why my back hurts I don't understand

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Soup with letters for kids Soup with letters for doctors