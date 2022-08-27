НовостиРасследованияWowДичьСтатьиМненияСпецпроектыВидео
27 августа, 09:10

10 российских мемов, которые теперь знают даже иностранцы

Твиттер-аккаунт RussianMemesLtd переводит наши, русские, мемы на английский. Судя по тому, что подписалось 434 тыс. человек, иностранцы в восторге. Собрали 10 популярных шуток оттуда, с переводом.

Обложка © Shutterstock

well but my fridge is empty

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

mom wondering where all our shampoos went:

7 year old me:

alchemy

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

the burners on the stove be like:

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Didn't think your mum and dad will leave you with nothing, now did ya?

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

it's enough for today

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

the forum post from 2005

me searching for a solution to my problem

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

nobody:

8 year old me for no reason:

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Astronomy

Astrology

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

daamn why my back

hurts I don't

understand

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

Soup with letters for kids

Soup with letters for doctors

Фото © Twitter / RussianMemesLtd

