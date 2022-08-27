10 российских мемов, которые теперь знают даже иностранцы
Твиттер-аккаунт RussianMemesLtd переводит наши, русские, мемы на английский. Судя по тому, что подписалось 434 тыс. человек, иностранцы в восторге. Собрали 10 популярных шуток оттуда, с переводом.
well but my fridge is empty
mom wondering where all our shampoos went:
7 year old me:
alchemy
the burners on the stove be like:
Didn't think your mum and dad will leave you with nothing, now did ya?
it's enough for today
the forum post from 2005
me searching for a solution to my problem
nobody:
8 year old me for no reason:
Astronomy
Astrology
daamn why my back
hurts I don't
understand
Soup with letters for kids
Soup with letters for doctors