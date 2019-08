Посольство РФ в США ответило на обвинения от сенаторов фактами

Everything we’ve previously said about @SenRonJohnson’s statement can be fully applied to @ChrisMurphyCT’s words. If U.S. legislators favored development of equal inter-parliamentary dialogue with @Russia, they would have long hosted their 🇷🇺colleagues on the Capitol Hill: https://t.co/CVoNKjLRX6 pic.twitter.com/Kn67ALQd2S