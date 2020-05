Около 50 тысяч домов в Австралии остались без электричества из-за шторма

🌀The remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga is whipping up a massive dust storm across Geraldton, Carnarvon and the Mid West and Gascoyne🌀🌪️ Geraldton recorded a wind gust of 102km/h just before midday.

⚡ About 8,000 homes and businesses across the region are without power. pic.twitter.com/ja2ubFhMSI