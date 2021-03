В NASA назвали дату возвращения пилотируемого корабля Crew Dragon на Землю

A @Commercial_Crew update: Managers and engineers continue to prepare for launch of NASA's @SpaceX Crew-2 mission no earlier than 6:11am ET, Thurs., April 22. The return of the Crew-1 mission from the @Space_Station is now targeted for Wed., April 28: https://t.co/p6ctE2eOnd pic.twitter.com/FHR1XUuIAH